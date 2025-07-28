ECARX's Cloudpeak® Software Stack Powers Global Launch Of Volvo EX30 Cross Country, Demonstrating Cross-Market Adaptability Of Its Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the“Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Cloudpeakcross-domain software stack is powering the global launch of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country compact electric SUV, which began sales in China on July 17, 2025 following its European launch in February 2025.

ECARX's highly flexible Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack was built on unified global platform that allows global automakers to easily adapt their products for regional markets. For European markets, Cloudpeak® offers Google Automotive Services (“GAS”) certified intelligent cockpit system that integrates Google's extensive ecosystem of applications and services, while for the Chinese market, it seamlessly integrates AAOS (Android Automotive OS). This addresses a critical industry challenge as automakers seek to expand globally while meeting diverse regulatory, ecosystem, and consumer preferences.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, "The launch of the EX30 Cross Country demonstrates our ability to seamlessly adapt to diverse market requirements with scalable solutions which automakers can rapidly bring to market. Cloudpeak® is a key product line for us and leverages our unique ability to develop full-stack solutions in-house, and in close collaboration with other suppliers, technology companies, and automakers. Volvo EX30 has generated strong sales globally with over 100,000 units sold as of January 2025, reflecting the unique value proposition we offer and the impact it can have on differentiating the vehicle in a highly competitive market."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

