CGI Speedops Launches To Help Clients Accelerate Business Operations Transformation

The human-centric AI platform drives agile, efficient and resilient performance at scale

LISBON, Portugal, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announces the launch of CGI SpeedOps , a business operations transformation solution that combines advanced technologies, including AI, with business expertise to deliver agile operations and sustainable value for clients across commercial and public sector industries.

"By harnessing AI, cloud, automation, and data-driven insights, CGI SpeedOps helps clients achieve faster, smarter, and more adaptive outcomes," said Dave Henderson, President, Intelligent Solutions and Innovation, CGI. "It complements CGI's solutions portfolio by enabling agile decision-making and continuous improvement at scale and can be integrated with CGI DigiOps to further enhance service delivery, efficiency, and performance."

Developed in Portugal and already in production with a variety of outsourced client operations across energy and utilities, as well as banking, CGI SpeedOps is now being expanded globally. Built on a fluid and scalable platform, the solution connects people, processes, data and systems.

"CGI SpeedOps is a cornerstone of our BPO 5.0 strategy and a key enabler for clients looking to transform their business operations," said Paulo Oliveira, Vice-President, Consulting Services, CGI in Portugal. "It reflects our deep operational knowledge and commitment to continuous innovation. As we extend into new markets, the platform will empower clients with the agility, intelligence, and resilience required to lead in a digital-first world."

When combined with broader process automation initiatives, such as those enabled by CGI DigiOps , it can deliver efficiency improvements of over 40%.

Designed to address the growing demand for AI-powered high-performance operations, CGI SpeedOps leverages an integrated toolset of proprietary technologies to modernize and optimize service delivery for clients. In addition, CGI DigiOps integrates application and infrastructure management to drive innovation and transformation. Together, both platforms help organizations unlock new levels of value in their operations and achieve tangible business outcomes.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

SOURCE CGI Inc.

