YCP And ESGA Vietnam Release New White Paper On Vietnamese Enterprises' Strategic Response To U.S.-China Tensions

Vietnam's Biggest Exports to the U.S. by Trade Value in USD Billion (2020-2023)

- Yuichi Ota, Partner at YCPHANOI, VIETNAM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YCP, in collaboration with the ESG & Sustainability Alliance (ESGA) Vietnam, has released a new white paper titled“The Strategic Response of Vietnamese Enterprises Amid U.S.-China Tensions : Market Diversification and Embracing ESG Compliance.” The report provides a timely analysis of how Vietnamese businesses are navigating growing geopolitical risks while positioning themselves for sustainable growth.Amid the escalating U.S.-China trade war, Vietnam stands at a crossroads. While the country has gained from the“China Plus One” strategy, recent U.S.-Vietnam trade frictions, such as rising tariffs on exports and Chinese components, have created new barriers. This white paper explores how Vietnamese enterprises can strategically respond through market diversification and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance.“As Vietnam becomes more deeply embedded in global supply chains, the country is no longer a manufacturing destination, it is now expected to meet the complex demands of geopolitical alignment, regulatory compliance, and sustainability,” said Yuichi Ota, Partner at YCP.“This white paper sheds light on how Vietnamese enterprises can build long-term resilience by proactively diversifying their markets and embedding ESG principles into their business strategy, not just to manage risk, but to unlock new opportunities in high-standard economies.”The white paper is a joint effort between YCP and ESGA Vietnam, a local advisory firm focused on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and implementation. Combining YCP's regional consulting expertise with ESGA Vietnam's on-the-ground knowledge and regulatory insight, the report offers both strategic and practical perspectives on how Vietnamese enterprises can navigate today's increasingly complex trade environment.“Vietnamese businesses are increasingly aware that ESG is no longer a 'nice-to-have', it's becoming a fundamental requirement for market access,” said Nguyen Dinh Quyen, Co-founder of ESGA Vietnam.“Through this collaboration, we aim to provide practical guidance on how enterprises can meet rising expectations around sustainability, transparency, and ethical supply chain practices, while also positioning themselves as credible and future-ready partners in the global trade ecosystem.”Key insights from the report include:1. Impact of U.S.-China Tensions: A deep dive into how geopolitical dynamics is reshaping Vietnam's export landscape, and why businesses must re-evaluate their market focus.2. Economic Outlook and Competitive Edge: Analysis of Vietnam's growth prospects, cost advantages, and how FTAs can support expansion.3. Diversification Strategies: Guidance on pivoting to markets like China, the EU, and Japan to reduce overdependence on the U.S.4. Supply Chain and ESG Challenges: Exploration of regulatory hurdles and the growing importance of ESG compliance for global market access.5. Sustainability and Market Access Solutions: Practical solutions for meeting international standards and ensuring long-term competitiveness.With trade policy shifting and sustainability standards tightening, this white paper offers an actionable roadmap for Vietnamese enterprises to thrive amid uncertainty.The full white paper is now available for download here .

