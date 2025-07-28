FI Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Class Action Lawsuit Against Fiserv, Inc.

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) common stock between July 24, 2024 and July 22, 2025. Fiserv is a global provider of transaction processing software for banks and retail merchants.

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Misled Investors Regarding the Growth Prospects of its Clover Platform

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (a) due to cost issues and other problems with its Payeezy platform, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to migrate to its Clover platform; (b) Clover's revenue growth and GPV growth were temporarily and unsustainably boosted by these forced conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (c) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover's high pricing, inadequate customer service, and other issues; (d) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover's GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable; and (e) based on the foregoing, Fiserv's positive class period statements about Clover's growth strategies, competition, attrition, GPV growth, and business prospects were materially false and misleading.

Plaintiffs allege that the truth was revealed through a series of disclosures, which caused Fiserv, Inc.'s stock to declined, harming investors.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Fiserv, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions for lead plaintiff by September 22, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis.

