Quhuo Partners With NIU World To Launch Innovative Fresh Beef Chain Brand Incubation Platform, Accelerating The Transformation Of China's Fresh Beef Consumption Market

BEIJING, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH ) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled service platform, today announced a strategic partnership with NIU World, a local food group in China, to jointly establish a new chain brand incubation platform focused on fresh beef, built upon a localized supply chain in China. This strategic collaboration aims to meet the growing consumer demand for premium fresh beef in China by creating a vertically integrated supply chain ecosystem, spanning from slaughterhouses to end-user dining and retail channels, and driving high-quality upgrades and scalable expansion in the fresh beef market.

This partnership is powered by a dual-engine strategy of "Fresh Beef + New Chain Brands," combining NIU World's comprehensive industry chain advantages-from cattle farming, slaughtering, to deep processing-with Quhuo's well-established on-demand food delivery network. By leveraging deep operational synergy, the joint platform aims to enhance supply chain efficiency, improve consumer experience, and capture opportunities in the rapidly expanding fresh beef market.

Investment Highlights and Value Proposition to Capital Markets



Full-Chain Integration Synergies: NIU World, as a modern agriculture group, controls end-to-end resources covering breeding, slaughtering, processing, and packaging, ensuring consistent product quality and supply stability. Quhuo's nationwide real-time delivery network and multi-platform fulfillment capabilities enable rapid and efficient product delivery directly to consumers.



Innovative Chain Brand Incubation Model: Through a newly formed joint venture brand management company, the platform will provide comprehensive support to high-potential brands with significant fresh beef procurement capacity and proven profitability models. This includes end-to-end services spanning supply chain management, digital operations, supply chain financing, and strategic investment to accelerate brand scaling and chain expansion.



Experienced Operational Leadership: The initiative is spearheaded by Mr. Du Xin, a seasoned industry veteran with extensive experience in brand incubation. The project achieved over RMB 20 million in sales within the first month of launch, demonstrating strong market acceptance and execution capability.



Multi-Channel, Multi-Scenario Fulfillment: Leveraging both "direct-to-store" and "platform-based" delivery models, the platform seamlessly integrates online and offline consumption scenarios via major platforms. The introduction of a "co-managed model" will further facilitate standardized offline store operations and asset-light expansion, enhancing the scalability of the brand nationwide.



Robust Market Expansion Potential: The incubation platform has already secured cooperation with high-quality brands such as Zhuang Popo Chinese Fresh Claypot and Qingshan Ingredient Store, providing differentiated fresh beef experiences to local markets. The platform is dedicated to incubating fresh beef stores, forming a comprehensive national fresh beef chain brand matrix.

Supply Chain Financing Empowerment: Leveraging supply chain financial solutions, the partnership will help NIU World expand procurement scale and slaughtering capacity, continuously reduce costs, and improve supply chain flexibility to ensure stable and efficient supply of raw materials.

Mr. Leslie Yu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Quhuo, commented, "This strategic collaboration with NIU World marks a significant milestone in Quhuo's expansion into the 'Fresh Beef + New Chain Brands' sector. With our combined strengths in supply chain integration and multi-channel operations, we are confident in driving widespread adoption and upgrading of fresh beef consumption in China, delivering sustained value to our shareholders while meeting the increasing demand from Chinese consumers for high-quality, healthy food choices."

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH ) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Quhuo's business development, financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Quhuo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Quhuo's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to Quhuo's abilities to (1) manage its growth and expand its operations, (2) address any or all of the risks and challenges in the future in light of its limited operating history and evolving business portfolios, (3) establish in its competitive position in the on-demand food delivery market or further diversify its solution offerings and customer portfolio, (4) maintain relationships with major customers and to find replacement customers on commercially desirable terms or in a timely manner or at all, (5) maintain relationships with existing industry customers or attract new customers, (6) attract, retain and manage workers on its platform, and (7) maintain its market shares in relation to competitors in existing markets and its success in expansion into new markets. Other risks and uncertainties are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Quhuo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Quhuo Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED