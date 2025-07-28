Best Cybersecurity Software (2025): ESET Named Top Online Scam Prevention Tool By Software Experts

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Experts has identified ESET PROTECT Complete as a top online scam prevention tool in 2025. The recognition highlights ESET's role in helping businesses prevent cyber threats that increasingly target corporate networks through phishing, email scams, and credential theft.

ESET PROTECT Complete - a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that provides multi-layered protection for endpoints, email, cloud apps, and servers through a single management console

This acknowledgement reflects the rising need for cybersecurity solutions that go beyond basic antivirus protection. In 2025, organizations face a growing number of multi-vector attacks, often combining malware, social engineering, and cloud-based exploitation. ESET PROTECT Complete addresses this challenge by providing multi-layered security across endpoints, email systems, cloud apps, and servers - all managed from a single cloud-based platform.

Why Online Scam Prevention Matters in 2025

According to recent industry research, phishing and business email compromise (BEC) are responsible for a significant portion of cyberattacks against small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Email scams often serve as the entry point for ransomware and other advanced threats, making proactive prevention critical.

ESET PROTECT Complete helps businesses reduce their exposure to online scams through integrated features such as:



Email Threat Protection: ESET's solution works with Microsoft 365 to detect and block phishing attempts, malicious attachments, and spoofed emails before they reach end users.

Advanced Endpoint Security: Protects computers, mobile devices, and servers from malware using cloud-based machine learning, behavioral analysis, and threat intelligence.

Cloud App Protection: Prevents security breaches in software-as-a-service (SaaS) environments by scanning for suspicious files and activity in cloud storage and collaboration tools.

File Server Security: Stops malware from propagating through shared file systems or network drives.

Full Disk Encryption: Ensures sensitive business data remains protected even in the event of device loss or theft, supporting regulatory compliance. Unified Management Console: Allows IT administrators to monitor, manage, and respond to security incidents across all devices from a centralized dashboard, whether on-premises or remote.

These capabilities are designed to help businesses stop scams at multiple levels - intercepting malicious content at the email gateway, blocking endpoint infections, and securing cloud environments where sensitive data is stored.

Security for a Changing Business Environment

The recognition of ESET PROTECT Complete as a top scam prevention tool also reflects changing trends in workplace cybersecurity. With more businesses adopting remote and hybrid work models, traditional perimeter-based defenses are no longer sufficient. Organizations now require solutions that can manage security across distributed workforces without adding administrative complexity.

ESET PROTECT Complete is designed to meet these needs, providing a scalable and accessible cybersecurity platform for organizations of various sizes. Its cloud-based architecture makes deployment and management feasible even for companies without dedicated cybersecurity teams, addressing a key gap in the current market.

About ESET

Founded in 1992, ESET is a global leader in cybersecurity, protecting over 1 billion users in more than 200 countries and territories. The company operates 13 research and development centers worldwide, focusing on advanced threat detection and prevention through scientific innovation.

ESET's technologies combine machine learning, behavioral analysis, and real-time threat intelligence to protect businesses and individuals from evolving cyber risks. The company remains committed to building a safer digital world by delivering security solutions that adapt to the changing threat landscape.

