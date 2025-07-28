Finvolution Group Publishes Seventh Annual ESG Report

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV ), a leading fintech platform, today announced it has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the Company's seventh consecutive annual ESG report. The report provides a comprehensive review of FinVolution's ESG initiatives and goals in 2024, highlighting its progress in green operations, community empowerment, and stewardship advancement.

Aligned with its core philosophy of "Technology, Kindness, and Green Principles," FinVolution has deepened its ESG integration across operations, earning recognition from global capital markets. Notably, the Company was honored in the Extel 2025 Asia (Ex-Japan) Executive Team Awards, including accolades for Most Honored Company, Best Company Board of Directors, and Best ESG Program, among others.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "In 2024, amid a rapidly evolving global economy and technological disruption, we remained steadfast in our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. By embedding AI-driven solutions into our services, we advanced inclusive finance while upholding the highest standards of privacy, consumer rights, and information security. Our low-carbon initiatives reached a new milestone with ISO 14064 certification for carbon emissions verification, reflecting our environmental leadership. ESG is central to our long-term vision of 'Better Finance, With Technology'-we remain committed to progressing with environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and a bold spirit of innovation, translating 'responsible globalization' into meaningful and tangible actions."

Key highlights from FinVolution's 2024 ESG report include the Company's endeavors with respect to:



Governance and comprehensive risk management;

Information security and privacy protection;

Responsible and sustainable operations;

Consumer protection and access to finance;

Employee care, training and development mechanisms;

Social responsibility, charity and volunteerism; and Climate change and green transformation.

These disclosures detail the Company's strategy for responsible and sustainable growth and innovation. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) and in accordance with MSCI ESG Rating Methodology. For more information regarding GRI Standards and MSCI ESG Rating Methodology, please visit:





To download FinVolution's ESG reports, please visit:

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 216.2 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit

SOURCE FinVolution Group

