Roofed Right America Acquires B&M Roofing Of Colorado

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee-based commercial roofing contractor Roofed Right America (RRA) has announced its recent acquisition of B&M Roofing of Colorado (B&M), a premier provider of reroofing, architectural metal roofs and repair services located in Frederick, Colorado. B&M joins Upstate Roofing of Rochester, NY and Diamond Roofing Systems of Warren, Ohio in joining the RRA platform. RRA is backed by Great Range Capital (GRC), a Kansas City-based private equity firm.

RRA's ownership team partnered with B&M in early 2025 to both accelerate its organic growth and to establish a platform that invests in and supports other leading commercial roofing companies throughout the United States. RRA is actively seeking organizations that are in search of an environment promoting the collective sharing of best practices, a strong focus on organic growth across the platform, while preserving and enhancing the culture and characteristics of each individual business.

B&M, which celebrates its 78th anniversary this year and continues to be led by Rami Zarifa, Scott Kawulok, David Heidt, and Brad Taylor, is RRA's third acquisition. Via a team of more than 100 employees, it is a preeminent provider of roofing services to commercial clients across Colorado and nearby states. Rami, Scott, David, Brad, and the B&M team will continue to lead the organization under the B&M brand post-acquisition while also making active contributions to the broader RRA platform.

"RRA is a perfect fit for B&M and its people," said Rami, who has been with the company since 1992. "We share the same culture, standards and vision for the future and are thrilled at the opportunity to join forces," added Scott, who has served on the board of directors for the National Roofing Contractors Association for multiple terms.

"B&M has been providing outstanding services for three quarters of a century and has a well-deserved reputation for excellence," said Adam Brissman, CEO of RRA. "We're truly excited and honored to be able to partner with Rami, Scott, David, and Brad, and their entire organization in achieving future successes."

About B&M Roofing of Colorado

B&M Roofing of Colorado LLC, is a Frederick, Colorado-based contractor specializing in reroofing, sheetmetal, and repair services for commercial clients. Learn more at .

About Roofed Right America

Roofed Right America LLC provides reroofing and maintenance and repair services to a diverse range of commercial clients. To learn more, or to inquire about joining the RRA platform, please contact Adam Brissman at [email protected] or visit roofedright .

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital .

SOURCE Roofed Right America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED