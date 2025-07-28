Modulos Raises CHF 8.7M Pre-Series A To Scale AI Governance Platform As Global Regulations Take Effect

Modulos' logo

Swiss AI governance leader positions for explosive market growth with most advanced compliance automation platform

- Kevin Schawinski, CEO and co-founder of ModulosZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modulos AG , the leading AI governance platform , today announced the completion of its CHF 8.7 million pre-Series A funding round. The investment positions the company to capitalize on the rapidly expanding AI governance market as organizations worldwide face imminent compliance deadlines, particularly the EU AI Act's August 2026 enforcement.Modulos transforms AI governance from manual compliance burden into automated, intelligent workflow management. The platform integrates across MLOps, LLMOps, and auditing infrastructures while using AI agents to monitor, adapt, and ensure alignment with evolving regulations, including the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001.“The AI governance market is moving from theoretical to mission-critical overnight,” said Kevin Schawinski, CEO and co-founder of Modulos.“Organizations can no longer treat compliance as an afterthought. Our platform gives them the infrastructure to scale responsible AI without sacrificing innovation velocity.”Modulos is the first AI governance platform to receive product conformity certification for ISO 42001, validating its enterprise-grade capabilities. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance across multiple frameworks simultaneously through shared controls, dramatically reducing governance overhead while maintaining audit readiness.Market-Leading Regulatory Expertise:Modulos has established itself as a trusted voice in global AI regulation through active participation in key regulatory bodies, including the EU AI Office, CEN/CENELEC European Standards Body, the AI Safety Institute at NIST, and most recently, the Spanish government's high-risk AI sandbox program.Platform CapabilitiesThe Modulos platform addresses the full spectrum of AI governance challenges:- Intelligent Risk Management: Automated flagging, quantification, and documentation of AI-related risks across the entire AI lifecycle- Multi-Framework Compliance: Single-platform adherence to EU AI Act, ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, and other emerging standards- AI-Powered Monitoring: Autonomous agents that adapt governance workflows as regulations evolve- Enterprise Integration: Seamless deployment across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environmentsStrategic Growth PositionThe funding round was supported by existing investors who have backed Modulos' long-term vision since the early stages of EU AI Act development. With an industry-leading product and the regulatory compliance market expanding rapidly, the company is well-positioned for its next growth phase.“This is just the beginning,” added Schawinski.“As the AI governance market scales globally, we're building the infrastructure that will define how responsible AI gets built and deployed at enterprise scale.”Modulos AG, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Switzerland, stands at the forefront of AI technology. The company specializes in helping organizations govern AI products and services responsibly within regulated environments. The Modulos Responsible AI Platform empowers businesses to enact responsible AI governance policies, while simultaneously streamlining compliance through industry best practices.

