South Korea: Special Counsel Raids Home Of Minor Party Leader In Probe Into Ex-First Lady

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, July 28 (IANS) A special counsel team raided the home of the minor party leader Lee Jun-seok on Monday as part of its investigation into the South Korean former first lady Kim Keon Hee's alleged election meddling.

Investigators from special counsel Min Joong-ki's team searched the home of the New Reform Party (NRP) leader in Seoul's northern Nowon district, as well as his office, to secure documents and computer files, assistant special counsel Oh Jeong-hee said during a press briefing.

Lee is a suspect in the election meddling case stemming from the 2022 parliamentary by-elections, Oh said. In the case of the 2024 general elections, he is believed to be a reference witness.

Both cases center on allegations former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, intervened in the nomination of People Power Party (PPP) candidates through self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun.

During the 2022 elections, Lee was the leader of the PPP, whereas he was the leader of the NRP during the 2024 elections, Yonhap news agency reported.

The special counsel team is seeking to verify allegations Lee met with Myung and former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun ahead of the April 2024 general elections to discuss a potential exchange under which Kim Young-sun would publicly disclose the former first lady's election meddling in return for the New Reform Party's nomination of Kim Young-sun for a proportional representation seat.

Yoon has been summoned to appear for questioning Tuesday in connection with the election nominations.

The special counsel team said it has not received any response, though he reportedly plans to be absent citing poor health.

Meanwhile, Lee criticised the special counsel's raid as "politically motivated" and questioned the timing of the search, which came just a day after Lee reclaimed the leadership of the minor conservative NRP he founded.

"The timing (of the raid) is highly suspicious from our perspective," Lee said on cable broadcaster Channel A's YouTube channel. "Is it really necessary to suddenly carry out a raid when I am not even a suspect caught in the act?"

Lee explained he had already appeared before prosecutors last November as a reference witness and provided clear clarification denying the allegations against him.

The party's supreme council had planned to hold its first meeting since Lee's reelection but it was canceled due to the raid.