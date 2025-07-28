Jobma Wins Sourceforge Summer 2025 Top Performer Award

Jobma has been named the Summer 2025 Top Performer in the video interviewing software category.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading AI video interviewing and assessment platform, announced that it has been awarded the Summer 2025 Top Performer award in the video interviewing category. This award was presented by SourceForge , the world's largest software review and comparison directory.Awarded for outstanding performance and user satisfaction, this award places Jobma among the highest-rated solutions in its category. This recognition is awarded to products that have earned exceptional reviews by real users, placing Jobma among the top 10% of over 100,000 products listed on SourceForge.It highlights the platform's consistent delivery of value, usability, and support to hiring teams across the globe. With nearly 20 million monthly visitors, SourceForge is a trusted resource for businesses seeking reliable software solutions, making this award a significant milestone in Jobma's growth journey."It's my pleasure to award the Summer 2025 Top Performers on SourceForge,” said Logan Abbot, President of SourceForge.“Jobma has been named a Top Performer this Summer in the Video Interviewing Software category, and the large volume of outstanding user reviews they have received is proof of the best-in-class solution they provide to their customers.”To win this award, Jobma maintained an exceptional rating across hundreds of verified user reviews, solidifying its position as a trusted platform for hiring teams seeking to improve speed, accuracy, and candidate experience.“We've always believed that great tech should be intuitive and focused on solving real-world hiring challenges,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“The Top Performer award reinforces that our approach is resonating and that we're on the right path.”Jobma's AI video interviewing software empowers employers to identify top talent faster, reduce time-to-hire, and automate recruitment workflows. Backed by intelligent automation, deep candidate analytics, and seamless ATS integrations, Jobma is helping hiring teams modernize their processes without compromising candidate experience.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more.About JobmaJobma's AI video interviewing platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. Trusted by over 3,000 companies across 50+ countries, Jobma enhances hiring with seamless ATS integrations and a superior candidate experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information about Jobma, please visitJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

