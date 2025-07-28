403
Acerpure Launches Large-Screen Advance Gaming Series Smart Tvs For Cinematic Entertainment And Next-Level Gaming
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, 28th July 2025 – Acerpure India, a division of the global Acer Group, introduced its most advanced gaming television lineup yet, the Acerpure Advance G Series TVs. Available in 65-inch and 75-inch variants and built for immersive gaming and premium streaming, these new QLED TVs combine cutting-edge visuals with intelligent features to deliver an elevated viewing experience for today's digital-savvy consumers.
Built to elevate every gaming moment, the Advance G Series delivers fluid motion and real-time responsiveness powered by the Google TV platform. Its high refresh rate, 120Hz, and MEMC technology reduce lag and blur, offering uninterrupted, high-speed performance across intense gameplay and live-action content. The QLED displays with Dolby Vision provide vibrant colors and striking contrast, while Dolby Atmos audio and integrated 50W subwoofers give a rich, cinematic sound that fills the room.
The design philosophy behind the Advanced Gaming Series centers on minimalism and immersion. With ultra-slim bezels and an aesthetic built to complement contemporary interiors, these TVs are made to stand out in function while blending into any modern living space. Google TV offers a smart, seamless way to access content, apps, and controls all in one personalized interface. Users can enjoy voice control via Google Assistant, cast content with built-in Chromecast, and take advantage of multiple connectivity options, including three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, an RJ45 LAN port, and AV input, making it easy to hook up gaming consoles, soundbars, or other external devices.
Tailored to fit larger rooms and dedicated entertainment setups, the 65-inch model (145 cm x 84 cm) and the 75-inch variant (167.5 cm x 95 cm) are both engineered for maximum impact. Their accessible port layout adds practicality to their sleek form, making them a versatile centerpiece for any digital lifestyle.
Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India, said,“Today's consumer expects more from their TV, it's not just a screen, it's the heart of their digital life. With the Acerpure Advance Gaming Series, we have created a product that aligns with how people play, stream, and live. These TVs combine bold design, next-gen performance, and a feature-rich, smart interface that adapts to the user's world. We wanted to deliver a product that brings cinematic immersion into homes but also supports the everyday needs of gamers and content enthusiasts. From stunning visuals and audio to intuitive smart features and extensive connectivity, this range is built to keep up with growing lifestyles while elevating the home entertainment experience in every way.”
Backed by Acer's legacy of innovation and the assurance of a trusted service network spanning over 14,000 PIN codes across India, the Acerpure Advance G Series stands for the brand's commitment to delivering superior performance, thoughtful design, and an elevated customer experience. With the launch of this Series, Acerpure India continues its commitment to delivering innovation that enhances everyday living.
Availability and Pricing
Starting at ₹54,999, the Acerpure Advanced Gaming Series Smart TVs are available for purchase on the Acerpure Online Store, Acer Exclusive Store, Retail Outlets, and Consumer Electronics Channels.
About Acerpure India
Acerpure, a consumer electronics brand under the Acer Group, derives its name from“Acer” (signifying technology and intelligence) and“Pure” (signifying freshness). Guided by the mission to“improve the quality of human life through technology,“we have been dedicated since 2020 to consciously enhancing the three essential elements of life – sunlight, air, and water. By emphasizing advancements in technology that enhance the five senses: Drink Pure, Breath Pure, See Pure, Feel Pure, and Taste Pure. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability through the Make in India initiative, Acerpure is dedicated to delivering a premium user experience and shaping a more sustainable future, while establishing a presence on the global stage.
