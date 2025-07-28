Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,835,580
|167.13
|1,142,405,481
|21 July 2025
|40,000
|187.65
|7,506,144
|22 July 2025
|28,916
|186.70
|5,398,528
|23 July 2025
|9,205
|187.76
|1,728,349
|24 July 2025
|28,585
|190.17
|5,436,112
|25 July 2025
|23,704
|189.94
|4,502,347
|Accumulated under the programme
|6,965,990
|167.52
|1,266,976,961
Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 6,064,069 treasury shares corresponding to 3.48% of the total share capital.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit
Attachments
-
ISS announcement - SBB week 31
Appendix_Company_Announcement_NO_44-2025
