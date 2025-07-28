Enterprise Consulting And Integration Services Global Outlook Report 2025-2028 Rising Iot Complexity, Smart City Growth, And AI Integration Drive Market Growth
The global enterprise consulting and integration services market size was valued at $369.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2023-2028).
This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the enterprise consulting and integration services market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise consulting and integration services, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise consulting and integration services market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.
The global enterprise consulting and integration services market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key enterprise consulting and integration services market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise consulting and integration services landscape.
The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise consulting and integration services market
- The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise consulting and integration services market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band. The latest trends impacting the enterprise consulting and integration services market. The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise consulting and integration services market. The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise consulting and integration services. The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise consulting and integration services market.
Key Highlights
- The consulting and integration services market is being propelled by the increasing complexity of IoT technologies, the emergence of smart cities, the integration of AI, and the need for comprehensive security solutions. The expertise provided by consulting firms is vital for organizations looking to navigate these challenges effectively. According to the analyst, enterprise consulting and integration services would see majority share of its revenue come from systems design and integration segment over the forecast period. Revenue from systems design and integration reached $223.7 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $315.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%. BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise consulting and integration services, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $125.9 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $184.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%.
Reasons to Buy
- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise consulting and integration services market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise consulting and integration services market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise consulting and integration services market. The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise consulting and integration services market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands. The report provides an assessment of enterprise consulting and integration services vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Market Overview Market and Technology Trends Market Growth Drivers Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges Key Product/Services Market Snapshot Key Regional Market Snapshot Key Vertical Market Snapshot
Competitive Landscape
- Accenture IBM Capgemini Infosys Cognizant Fujitsu CGI Group HCL Technologies SAP Tech Mahindra
