Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|164,056
|10.46
|1,716,758.50
|21 July 2025
|15,000
|9.81
|147,153.00
|22 July 2025
|18,000
|9.82
|176,679.00
|23 July 2025
|18,000
|10.08
|181,409.40
|24 July 2015
|15,000
|10.09
|151,306.50
|25 July 2025
|15,000
|10.14
|152,047.50
|Total, 21 July 2025 to 25 July 2025
|81,000
|9.98
|808,595.40
|Total accumulated under the programme
|245,056
|10.31
|2,525,353.90
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 245,056 own shares, corresponding to 0.19% of the Company's share capital.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Columbus - Share buyback transactions 21 July 2025 - 25 July 2025
