Aifeex Accelerates Global Strategy With Seven AI Ecosystems To Lead The Future Of AI Finance
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2025 - On July 22, 2025, Aifeex hosted the“2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Summit” in Kuala Lumpur, unveiling its strategic layout of seven innovative AI financial ecosystems. Attended by top experts and institutions, the event marked a key milestone in global AI finance. From high-frequency AI trading funds to smart DeFi systems and personalized AI agents, Aifeex showcased its strong technological capabilities and forward-looking vision. This move underscores Aifeex's commitment to shaping an AI-driven financial future and advancing global intelligent asset management.
