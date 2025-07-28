403
South Korea Improves Air Defense System
(MENAFN) On Monday, South Korea announced the successful upgrade of its Cheongung-I air defense system to the more advanced Cheongung-II system, which is now capable of intercepting both ballistic missiles and aircraft, according to a local media outlet.
The initial batch of the upgraded Cheongung-II system has already been deployed, and it is expected to be fully integrated and operational within South Korea's military forces by 2027, a news agency reported, citing the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the nation's official arms procurement body.
This enhancement is part of a larger initiative by Seoul to bolster its air defense capabilities in response to missile threats from North Korea.
The Cheongung-II system is a crucial component of South Korea's multilayered defense architecture and offers a significant reduction in operational costs compared to the older version.
Designed to intercept both aircraft and ballistic missiles at mid-altitudes, the Cheongung-II is an improved version of the Cheongung-I system.
The upgraded system has also been purchased by countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
