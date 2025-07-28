Landfill Gas Market To Double By 2030, Fueled By Renewable Energy Demand

β»οΈ Global Landfill Gas Market Set to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Clean Energy Shift β‘π

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the global landfill gas market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is driven by rising electricity demand, increased focus on renewable energy, and technological advancements in gas engine applications.Download PDF Brochure:π± Introduction to Landfill Gas MarketLandfill gas (LFG) is a natural byproduct of organic waste decomposition in landfills. It typically contains about 50% methane and 50% carbon dioxide, with small amounts of other gases. Rather than allowing these emissions to escape into the atmosphere, LFG is now captured and utilized as a renewable energy source for electricity, heating, and even vehicle fuels.As global electricity demand surges-due to increased usage of electronics and electric-powered devices-governments and companies are turning to sustainable alternatives like landfill gas. This shift is especially crucial as the depletion of natural resources and energy insecurity become more pronounced across the globe.π Market Drivers: Why the Landfill Gas Market Is GrowingSeveral factors are accelerating the adoption of landfill gas technologies:Sustainable Power Demand: With the growing use of electric vehicles and smart gadgets, there's a corresponding demand for eco-friendly electricity. Landfill gas provides a viable alternative to fossil fuels.Post-COVID Energy Realignment: The pandemic disrupted fossil fuel supply chains and prompted countries to rethink their energy sources. This created new opportunities for renewable power sectors, including landfill gas.Environmental Regulations & Awareness: Increased awareness of methane's role in climate change and its potential as an energy source has led to increased investment in landfill gas recovery systems by both public and private sectors.For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about landfill emissions encouraged many governments to allocate funds to LFG plant development. Additionally, methane's flammability and environmental risks pushed stakeholders to adopt safer, controlled collection and usage methods.π­ Technological Advancements Driving EfficiencyThe development of reciprocating gas engines has revolutionized landfill gas applications. These engines are widely used in combined heat and power (CHP) systems and are gaining popularity in commercial and industrial settings.Key advantages include:Scalable energy generationCost-efficiencyAbility to utilize low-BTU gases like landfill methanePotential to capture and reuse emissionsIn countries like the U.S., the presence of stable natural gas infrastructure further supports the use of reciprocating engines, opening new doors for LFG integration into local energy grids.Buy This Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):β Market Restraints: What's Holding Back Growth?Despite its potential, the landfill gas market faces challenges:Variable gas production: The quantity and quality of landfill gas depend on factors like organic waste content, temperature, and moisture.Operational Complexity: If moisture levels drop, bacterial decomposition slows down, impacting gas generation. Additionally, uncontrolled methane emissions can pose fire or explosion hazards.Environmental Concerns: Although LFG is a renewable energy source, poor system maintenance can lead to soil and water contamination .Addressing these concerns requires strict environmental management protocols and continuous monitoring, especially in older or larger landfill sites.βοΈ Segment Overview: Applications and Regional InsightsThe market is segmented by application and region:π By Application:Electricity generation dominates the market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.Other applications include direct use, combined heat & power (CHP), and alternative fuels like renewable natural gas (RNG).π By Region:Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest share of the landfill gas market, driven by countries like China and India investing in renewable infrastructure.North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, with strong government support and mature waste management systems.π’ Key Players Shaping the MarketProminent companies in the landfill gas market include:Waste Management, Inc.Covanta Holding CorporationVeolia Environnement S.A.Pennon Group Plc.SUEZ SAKohler Co., Inc.Aria Energy CorpVectren CorporationGranite Acquisition, Inc.Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd.These players are continuously investing in expanding production capacity to meet the rising global demand for renewable gas.π§ Key TakeawaysThe landfill gas market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.Electricity generation remains the dominant application, especially in Asia-Pacific.Post-COVID investments in sustainable energy have fueled rapid expansion.Technological innovation in gas engines and increasing environmental regulations will continue to drive growth.π As the world seeks cleaner, decentralized energy solutions, landfill gas emerges as a powerful contender-converting waste into a valuable resource while reducing emissions. πβ‘Get a Customized Research Report:β ConclusionThe landfill gas market is witnessing significant momentum as the world increasingly shifts toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. With growing awareness about environmental pollution, the harmful effects of methane emissions, and the urgency to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, landfill gas has emerged as a promising renewable solution. The landfill gas market is witnessing significant momentum as the world increasingly shifts toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. With growing awareness about environmental pollution, the harmful effects of methane emissions, and the urgency to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, landfill gas has emerged as a promising renewable solution. Technological innovations like reciprocating engines, strong government support, and rising electricity demand-especially in developing regions-are fueling the market's growth.As investments continue to pour in from both public and private sectors, and regulatory frameworks tighten to encourage cleaner waste management practices, the landfill gas industry is well-positioned to play a key role in the global transition toward a greener energy future. β»οΈπβ' Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

