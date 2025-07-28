Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Receives Azerbaijani Gas For The First Time Via Trans-Balkan Route

2025-07-28 03:06:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state energy company, has signed its first agreement to purchase Azerbaijani natural gas with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Azernews reports, citing Naftogaz.

The gas is being delivered in test mode through the Trans-Balkan corridor, which includes the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine route.

“Although the supply volume is not large, this is a strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. This is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security. We thank our Azerbaijani colleagues for the trust they have shown,” said Sergey Koretsky, CEO of Naftogaz.

At the time of reporting, SOCAR had not commented on the agreement.

