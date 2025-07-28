Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hrithik Roshan To Replace Sharuk Khan At City Of Dreams Sri Lanka Launch


2025-07-28 01:56:13
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will be attending the opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on 2nd August.

Roshan said that he was looking forward to attend the launch in Colombo.

Bollywood king Sharuk Khan was initially scheduled to attend the launch but he had to pull out owing to personal reasons.

Hritik Roshan has portrayed a variety of characters and is also known for his dancing skills.

One of the highest-paid actors in India, he has won many awards, including six Filmfare Awards, of which four were for Best Actor.

Starting from 2012, he has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 several times based on his income and popularity.

City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a landmark development combining luxury accommodation, world-class dining, high-end retail, and immersive entertainment under one roof. A

ugust 2 is the start of an ongoing celebration that will shape a new narrative for Colombo - one of confidence, creativity, and regional connectivity.

The post Hrithik Roshan to replace Sharuk Khan at City of Dreams Sri Lanka launch appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

