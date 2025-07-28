403
Smart SUV redefines luxury Al-Wallan Trading Launches New Geely Monjaro in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, KSA, 27 July 2025: Al Wallan Trading, the exclusive distributor of Geely in Saudi Arabia, officially launched the Geely Monjaro SUV at a ceremony held at the primary showroom located on Khurais Road in Riyadh. The event was attended by members of the media, as well as several esteemed guests and individuals with an interest in the automotive industry.
The introduction of the new Geely Monjaro into the Saudi market represents an extension of the company's successful track record in international markets, including China and Russia. This launch is a significant component of Geely's strategic initiative to provide customers in the Kingdom with modern vehicles that align with their aspirations for luxury, performance, and advanced technology, all while maintaining a competitive pricing structure.
Fahad Saad Al Wallan, Chairman of Al Wallan Holding, stated, "We are pleased to announce the launch of the new Monjaro in the Saudi market, a vehicle that exemplifies our dedication to providing superior automotive technology in terms of performance, comfort, luxury, and safety. We have carefully considered our customers' preferences and developed a car that competes effectively with prominent luxury brands while maintaining a more accessible price point. We are confident that the new Monjaro will establish a significant presence in the Kingdom's markets shortly. Additionally, we will support this presence with exceptional after-sales services to ensure our customers' peace of mind and to facilitate an optimal ownership experience."
The next-generation Geely Monjaro is based on the global CMA platform, developed in collaboration with Volvo, which offers an exceptional blend of comfort, safety, and advanced technology. Featuring a bold and sophisticated design, the new Geely Monjaro harmoniously blends a contemporary aesthetic with a formidable presence on the road, positioning itself as an ideal option for enthusiasts of premium SUVs. The vehicle incorporates a comprehensive array of specifications and features that establish it as a formidable competitor in the luxury SUV segment, ensuring both driving enjoyment and peace of mind for consumers. The new Monjaro is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine (2.0TD) from the Volvo T5 family, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering high performance and a smooth driving experience. This powertrain operates seamlessly with the BorgWarner intelligent all-wheel-drive system, offering seven distinct driving modes tailored to various road types, terrains, and driving conditions. Additionally, the vehicle is fitted with a smart suspension system (CCD) that automatically adapts to road conditions, adjusting the suspension stiffness to ensure a smooth and tranquil ride, even in off-road scenarios.
The interior of the new Monjaro represents a significant advancement, characterized by a high level of luxury and meticulous attention to detail. Notable features of the vehicle include full-reclining front seats, a distinctive attribute within this segment that enhances overall comfort. The seating arrangement is further complemented by massage and ventilation capabilities, ensuring a pleasant travel experience during extended journeys. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a four-zone audio control system, allowing each passenger to independently regulate sound and air conditioning settings. The technological integration features a triple entertainment screen setup, comprising a primary display, a digital instrument cluster, and a dedicated display for the front passenger. The audio experience is elevated by the advanced Infinity sound system, which comprises 12 speakers, including a strategically integrated speaker within the driver's headrest, thus providing an immersive auditory experience. Furthermore, the inclusion of Apple CarPlay Wireless stands out as one of the most significant enhancements to this model.
The new Geely Monjaro is constructed with a body composed of 79% high-strength steel and incorporates the latest advancements in safety technologies. Notably, the vehicle features L2+ Level 2 intelligent driving assistance systems, which include lane-keeping assistance, blind spot alerts, automatic braking, and intelligent cruise control. Furthermore, it is equipped with a sophisticated camera system that provides a comprehensive 540-degree surround view of the vehicle's environment, including areas beneath the vehicle. This system facilitates parking and enhances maneuverability in confined spaces and complex terrains.
All of this makes the new Monjaro an ideal SUV for everyday city driving, highway journeys, and even wild adventures in desert terrain, in an all-in-one experience that combines performance, comfort, luxury, and peace of mind.
