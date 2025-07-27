Bluewater Helps Hydrate Launch Of Portugal Invitational, PGA TOUR Champions' Premier New Event In Europe

The Bluewater Flow hydrates athletes in fitness centres and gyms

Bluewater supports launch of new PGA TOUR Champions event – the Portugal Invitational – with stylish sustainable bottles and hydration station.

- David Noble, chief communications officerVILAMOURA, PORTUGAL, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bluewater , a global leader in sustainable hydration solutions, proudly supported the official launch of the Portugal Invitational, a new PGA TOUR Champions event set to debut in July 2026 at the iconic Els Club Vilamoura in Portugal's Algarve region.At the event, Bluewater showcased its compact FlowTM hydration station, dispensing ultra-purified, contaminant-free water to VIPs, media, and guests. As a pioneer in clean water innovation, Bluewater once again demonstrated its commitment to enhancing both player and spectator experiences while advancing sustainability in global sport.“We're honored to play a part in launching what promises to be one of Europe's standout senior golf tournaments,” said David Noble, Chief Communications Officer of Bluewater.“Our hydration and beverage solutions are designed to protect human health and the planet-goals that align perfectly with the values of modern golf.”A Legacy of Hydrating Global GolfBluewater has a long-standing relationship with the golf world, having supported fan and player hydration at elite tournaments such as The Open Championship in the UK and the Volvo China Open for nearly a decade. Its award-winning water stations have been permanently installed at prestigious golf destinations including:. St Andrews Links, Scotland. Pebble Beach Golf Links, California, USA. Royal Portrush, Northern IrelandThese enduring partnerships reflect Bluewater's mission to eliminate the need for single-use plastic bottles while delivering safe, great-tasting water to millions worldwide.Technology That Sets a New StandardBluewater's hydration solutions are powered by its proprietary SuperiorOsmosisTM technology-a revolutionary second-generation reverse osmosis system recognized as the gold standard in water purification. Unlike conventional systems, SuperiorOsmosisTM eliminates virtually all known contaminants, including PFAS chemicals, microplastics, lead, bacteria, and viruses-while minimizing water waste and energy use.“SuperiorOsmosisTM delivers peace of mind in every drop,” added Noble.“Whether at home or on the 18th green, people deserve hydration that's clean, safe, and sustainable.”A Sustainable Future for GolfWith sustainability increasingly top of mind in the golf industry, the Portugal Invitational presents a unique opportunity to set new environmental benchmarks for tournaments. Bluewater is proud to partner with organizers who are committed to responsible event practices and long-term change.Portugal's Rich Golfing Heritage and the Legacy of Ernie ElsGolf has played a central role in Portugal's tourism and national economy for decades, with the Algarve region-home to over 30 championship courses-consistently ranked among Europe's top golfing destinations. Since the 1960s, the country has attracted golfers from across the world, driving investment, employment, and international visibility. The launch of the Portugal Invitational builds on that legacy and further positions Portugal as a leading host for world-class golf.The choice of the Els Club Vilamoura as host venue also celebrates the incredible career of Ernie Els, one of golf's true icons. A four-time major winner with over 70 professional victories worldwide, Els reached the No. 1 world ranking during a storied career spanning three decades. In addition to his on-course achievements, Els has made a lasting impact through his golf course designs and philanthropic work, making him a driving force in shaping the future of the sport.For more information on Bluewater hydration solutions for sporting venues and events, visit .

