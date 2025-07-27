Building Sustainable National Economy Requires Local, Foreign Investments Across Sectors, Experts Say

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 27 (Petra) – Experts in investment and mining have emphasized the importance of attracting foreign investments and encouraging the expansion of local ventures across all economic sectors to build a strong, sustainable national economy capable of generating job opportunities for Jordanians.Speaking during two workshops on investment and mining held Sunday at the Royal Hashemite Court as part of the second phase of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), participants underscored that enhancing the business environment to align with global best practices is essential to achieving the vision's targets chief among them attracting JD41 billion in investments by 2033.They noted that Jordan offers a competitive investment climate backed by political and monetary stability, a skilled labor force, and a strategic location. Experts called for impactful initiatives that build investor confidence and support productive sectors with high value-added potential.The discussion highlighted Jordan's wealth of mineral resources, including phosphate, potash, bromine, and oil shale, urging better utilization of these assets to strengthen the country's position on the global mining map.Participants stressed the need for effective initiatives to revitalize Jordan's mining sector, optimize the use of industrial rocks like silica sand, and capitalize on strategic minerals such as copper, gold, and rare earth elements.Maen Nsour, CEO of the Arab Potash Company, said the workshops provide a platform to review achievements and assess changing conditions to ensure alignment with the vision's objectives. He noted that the company has already implemented several projects consistent with the vision, particularly those integrating advanced technologies to enhance competitiveness.Nsour added that Jordan's potash and phosphate reserves have placed the country on the global mining map, and the company is moving toward value-added production by combining the two raw materials into high-demand industrial products especially for advanced markets.Ayman Ayash, CEO of the Arab Mining Company, stressed the importance of reviewing accomplishments and challenges to strengthen public-private cooperation. He described the vision's initiatives as a living document subject to ongoing refinement in response to technological and global trends in mining.Ayash emphasized that both local and foreign investments in value-added mining industries are critical and that regulatory frameworks must be aligned with global best practices.Iyad Abu Haltam, President of the East Amman Industrial Investors Association, said the workshops aim to gather national economic expertise to evaluate progress under the first phase of the vision (2023–2025) and to set priorities for the next phase (2026–2029). He clarified that the current round of workshops does not seek to rewrite the vision but to propose new initiatives that will help realize strategic goals, especially by stimulating investment and streamlining business processes.He added that the industrial sector is offering practical ideas related to investor information transparency, infrastructure development, and opportunities in mining and manufacturing industries that can leverage Jordan's geographic advantages.Nesreen Barakat, CEO of the Jordan Strategy Forum, said investment is a core pillar of the Economic Modernization Vision, given its critical role in driving growth and job creation. She emphasized the importance of supporting productive industries and value-added sectors that directly strengthen the national economy and improve citizens' lives.Jameel Anz, Head of the SME Investment Fund, said the workshop seeks to enhance the investment ecosystem and overcome barriers to attracting high-quality investments. He noted that mining is a vital sector in advancing the goals of the Economic Modernization Vision due to its high industrial value, potential to diversify national income, and capacity to generate employment and promote sustainable development.Jordan holds significant phosphate reserves, ranking seventh globally, and possesses a range of other industrial-use minerals. The country also boasts strong mining-related legislation, though some areas require further updates. These factors, along with ongoing exploration efforts, position Jordan as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment.Moreover, the mining sector ranks second only to financial services in terms of per-employee contribution to GDP. Jordan's other promising investment sectors include digital economy, green hydrogen, logistics, gas, industry, and life sciences supported by political stability, a pro-investment policy environment, and a young, educated, and skilled workforce.