Drones Will Dominate Warfare, But Troop Protection Remains Irreplaceable Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Speaking to Ukrinform during the IDEF 2025 international defense exhibition in Istanbul, Khirhii, director of armored vehicle manufacturer UkrArmoTech, emphasized that modern warfare is evolving toward automation and artificial intelligence.

"We in Ukraine already understand that modern war is being fought differently. I believe that understanding is still lacking in many parts of the world. Unmanned systems and AI-based technologies are now displacing traditional large-scale platforms," Khirhii said.

At the same time, the company firmly believes there will never be a battlefield without soldiers, and their vehicles will continue to be essential.

"No army can function without soldiers - and soldiers need to be transported to the front lines, to where missions are carried out. Our vehicles fulfill exactly this role. They deliver personnel, evacuate the wounded, and perform these tasks exceptionally well," he said.

Founded in 2022, UkrArmoTech began by producing a single type of armored vehicle. Today, the company employs 1,700 people, with manufacturing sites located across Ukraine.

"In 2022, many companies took this path out of necessity - to support our army and our country. In just three years, we've grown significantly and plan to continue expanding," Khirhii added.

He described the IDEF 2025 exhibition as a vital platform to showcase Ukrainian defense innovations, follow global industry trends, exchange expertise, and establish new international partnerships.