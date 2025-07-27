New Sanctions Affect Over 90 Companies Involved In Extracting Metals For Russian Engines, Uavs Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I have approved the new sanctions decisions of the National Security and Defense Council. The first is the synchronization of European sanctions within Ukrainian jurisdiction. As of now, all 18 sanctions packages are fully aligned and in effect in Ukraine. Restrictions from the 18th sanctions package have now been applied, in particular, to structures affiliated with Russia's shadow tanker fleet, as well as to 53 individuals and legal entities - Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and from other countries," he said.

Zelensky stressed that the second sanctions decision today is our sanctions targeting Russian military production.

"Restrictions have been imposed on more than 90 companies involved in extracting rare-earth and critical metals essential for the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines, and drones. We are working to ensure that our sanctions are synchronized across partner jurisdictions," he added.

Zelensky said that maximum sanctions pressure is the most effective argument for Russia to end this war.

"They are feeling the impact of the sanctions - not only at the level of the Russian federal budget, but also in the lives of Russian regions and in sectors of their economy. Russia's decision to start and then prolong this war is a decision to destroy their own economic potential. Our joint actions with partners are truly making that happen. I thank everyone who is helping!" he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine