UAE Embassy In Turkey Urges Citizens To Exercise Caution Amid Forest Fires

The UAE Embassy in Istanbul issued a safety advisory to its citizens residing in Turkey, urging caution due to ongoing forest fires in the region, particularly in the city of Bursa.

In an official post on social media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on citizens to remain vigilant and closely follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Recommended For You

The citizens were also advised to take note of the following emergency contact numbers: 0097180024 and 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service to receive updates and assistance when needed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE's warning comes as wildfires continue to impact multiple regions beyond Turkey. Cyprus has also been battling deadly wildfires near the city of Limasso . The fires, which broke out earlier in the week, have resulted in multiple deaths, injuries, and widespread property damage.

Cypriot authorities said on Friday they had contained a devastating wildfire that claimed two lives and destroyed scores of homes on the Mediterranean island.

The fire, one of the worst in Cypriot history, burned around 125 square kilometres (50 square miles) of mountainous terrain, according to the Cyprus University of Technology.