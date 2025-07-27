Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mohammad Takala Elected As Chief Of Libya's High Council Of State


2025-07-27 10:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, July 27 (KUNA) -- Libya's High Council of State (HCS) elected on Sunday Mohammad Takala as its new president in a voting session attended by 95 of the council's 145 members.
According the Libyan News Agency (LANA), Takala secured 59 votes, while Ali Juwan got 14, Ali-Al-Sweh got 13 and Naji Mukhtar eight.
The election comes in an effort to resolve a leadership dispute that began in August 2024 between Takala and former council chairman Khaled Al-Mishri, after a controversial vote and several mediation attempts failed to bridge the gap between both sides. (end)
