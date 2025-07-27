403
Australian Premier Criticizes Israel’s Actions
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Israel is "quite clearly" violating international law by obstructing humanitarian aid intended for Gaza civilians, as reported by a local media outlet on Sunday.
During a conversation on a program, Albanese condemned the conditions in Gaza, labeling the destruction there as "completely indefensible."
He explained that the purpose of established "rules of engagement" is to safeguard innocent civilians and minimize casualties.
"Quite clearly, it is a breach of international law to stop food being delivered, which was a decision that Israel made in March," he asserted.
Albanese continued, stressing that "international law says that you can't hold innocent people responsible for what is a conflict," reaffirming that punishing civilians in wartime contradicts legal norms.
Commenting on France’s recent initiative to recognize a Palestinian state, the prime minister clarified that Australia has no plans to do the same "imminently."
However, he expressed willingness to reconsider if conditions allow for a sustainable and lasting Palestinian state.
“We won't do any decision as a gesture, we will do it as a way forward if the circumstances are met,” said Albanese, signaling a measured approach rather than symbolic action.
He added, "Is the time right now? Are we about to imminently do that? No, we are not. … But we will engage constructively," emphasizing diplomatic flexibility.
Lastly, Albanese highlighted that any realistic two-state solution must include comprehensive "arrangements as well about the rebuilding of Gaza and the West Bank (and) will need the issue of settlements to resolve," underlining the complex groundwork needed for a lasting peace.
