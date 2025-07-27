403
Ukrainian president defends clampdown on anti-corruption bodies
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has defended a contentious reform that curtails the independence of the country’s anti-corruption bodies, a move that has triggered protests and drawn criticism from EU officials. On Tuesday, Zelensky signed legislation empowering the Prosecutor General’s office to oversee the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). This followed a security raid on NABU offices and the arrest of a senior official accused of spying for Russia.
Rejecting accusations of increasing authoritarianism voiced by opposition figures like Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, Zelensky emphasized the need to eliminate Russian influence within the anti-corruption system and ensure greater justice. He criticized officials who live abroad without repercussions and condemned the failure to investigate massive corruption cases over the years, questioning how Russia continues to access sensitive information.
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasily Malyuk, whose agents led the NABU raids, denied the reform was dismantling anti-corruption efforts, insisting the agencies remain operational and effective.
NABU and SAPO were established after the 2014 US-backed political changes in Ukraine as key institutions to bring governance closer to Western standards. However, some Western officials, including US Vice President J.D. Vance, have said these reforms have not eradicated deep-rooted corruption.
Darya Kalenyuk, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center NGO, suggested the crackdown targets investigations involving close allies of Zelensky, including former Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Chernyshov and media executive Timur Mindich. She warned the reforms may be intended to cover up military fund embezzlement.
