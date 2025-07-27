403
Israeli Minister Controversially Comments on Gaza Famine
(MENAFN) Amichai Eliyahu, Israel’s Minister of Heritage, sparked outrage from various political factions after stating that Israel need not be worried about the food shortage in Gaza.
The far-right politician from Otzma Yehudit dismissed the United Nations’ renewed warnings about an impending famine caused by human actions in the blockaded region.
He asserted that the Israeli government is “racing toward erasing Gaza.”
In an interview with Radio Kol Barama on Thursday, as reported by a news agency, Eliyahu proclaimed, “Thank God we are erasing this evil. All of Gaza will be Jewish.”
He further expressed that concern over hunger in Gaza is misplaced, insisting, “We shouldn’t be dealing with hunger in Gaza – let the world take care of them. No nation feeds its enemies. Have we completely lost our minds? Should we care about their evening meal?”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to distance himself from Eliyahu’s remarks, emphasizing that the minister is not part of the Security Cabinet, which directs the war effort.
Netanyahu affirmed, “This government’s policy is clear and united. His statements do not represent it.”
Additionally, Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, criticized Eliyahu’s comments, describing them as “wrong, foolish, and totally unrepresentative of the government and people of Israel.”
On the social media platform X, Leiter emphasized Israel’s dedication to establishing a system for humanitarian aid delivery to the civilians in Gaza, “BUT NOT THROUGH HAMAS.”
