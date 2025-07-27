403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky seeks personal meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has renewed his call for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting that only a leader-level summit can deliver a lasting peace. However, Moscow views such a meeting as premature without meaningful progress in ongoing negotiations between the two nations' delegations.
Although Putin offered in May to restart peace talks from the point where Ukraine walked away in 2022, Zelensky countered with a challenge for the Russian leader to meet him in Istanbul. Under pressure from Washington, Ukraine eventually agreed to participate in renewed negotiations, resulting in some prisoner swaps but no significant steps toward ending the war.
Talks broke down in June when Kiev rejected Russia’s latest proposals, later labeling the dialogue “exhausted” and admitting that its participation was largely symbolic to show respect for U.S. diplomacy, particularly from President Donald Trump.
Speaking on Saturday, Zelensky stressed the need to accelerate the negotiation process and again called for a personal summit with Putin, stating, “A leader-level meeting is necessary to establish true and lasting peace. Ukraine is ready.”
Zelensky remains in office despite his presidential term expiring last year, citing martial law—introduced during the conflict—as justification for staying in power. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested Zelensky’s push for a face-to-face meeting is an attempt to maintain political relevance and Western support.
Putin has indicated willingness to meet with Zelensky but questioned his authority to finalize any agreements. “I’m ready to meet anyone, including Zelensky,” Putin said in June. “The issue is: Who has the authority to sign documents?”
Moscow maintains that Ukraine’s parliament, not Zelensky, holds legal power. Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmakers voted this week to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, with only one opposing vote.
Although Putin offered in May to restart peace talks from the point where Ukraine walked away in 2022, Zelensky countered with a challenge for the Russian leader to meet him in Istanbul. Under pressure from Washington, Ukraine eventually agreed to participate in renewed negotiations, resulting in some prisoner swaps but no significant steps toward ending the war.
Talks broke down in June when Kiev rejected Russia’s latest proposals, later labeling the dialogue “exhausted” and admitting that its participation was largely symbolic to show respect for U.S. diplomacy, particularly from President Donald Trump.
Speaking on Saturday, Zelensky stressed the need to accelerate the negotiation process and again called for a personal summit with Putin, stating, “A leader-level meeting is necessary to establish true and lasting peace. Ukraine is ready.”
Zelensky remains in office despite his presidential term expiring last year, citing martial law—introduced during the conflict—as justification for staying in power. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested Zelensky’s push for a face-to-face meeting is an attempt to maintain political relevance and Western support.
Putin has indicated willingness to meet with Zelensky but questioned his authority to finalize any agreements. “I’m ready to meet anyone, including Zelensky,” Putin said in June. “The issue is: Who has the authority to sign documents?”
Moscow maintains that Ukraine’s parliament, not Zelensky, holds legal power. Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmakers voted this week to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, with only one opposing vote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment