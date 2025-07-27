Lodha Developers' Net Profit Falls 27 Pc Sequentially, Revenue Also Declines
The company's net profit dropped to Rs 675.1 crore in Q1 from Rs 922.8 crore in the previous quarter (Q 4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.
Similarly, revenue from operations in Q1 stood at Rs 3,491.7 crore, down by 17.34 per cent compared to Rs 4,224.3 crore in the January-March quarter.
Total income also slipped to Rs 3,624.7 crore -- marking a 17.99 per cent fall from Rs 4,420.3 crore in Q4 FY25.
Expenses, meanwhile, were lower as well, dropping 15.84 per cent to Rs 2,721 crore from Rs 3,233.1 crore in the previous quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.
Despite the QoQ decline, the company posted a 42 per cent jump in net profit when compared to the same period previous year.
Lodha Developers had reported a net profit of Rs 475.9 crore in Q1 FY25, with total income at Rs 2,918.3 crore.
In FY25, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,766.6 crore on a total income of Rs 14,169.8 crore.
This year-on-year growth was driven by strong housing demand. Managing Director and CEO Abhishek Lodha said that Q1 of FY26 marked the company's best-ever first-quarter pre-sales performance, clocking Rs 4,450 crore.
However, he acknowledged that uncertainties during the India-Pakistan conflict in June had some negative impact on the overall performance.
He added that the company's growth strategy is anchored in rising homeownership demand, improving household incomes, and increasing preference for quality homes offered by trusted brands.
“We aim to deliver 20 per cent topline growth sustainably in the coming years,” Lodha said.
He also noted signs of revival in mid-income housing demand, supported by interest rate cuts and tax benefits, and expects this trend to gain momentum in the second half of the fiscal.
Lodha Developers is a Mumbai-based real estate firm with a presence in the MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment