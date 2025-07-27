Infinix Smart 10 Launched At Rs 6,799 In India With Iphone 16-Inspired Design

Infinix has launched the Smart 10 in India, a budget-friendly smartphone with a design reminiscent of the iPhone 16. Priced at Rs 6,799, it offers a 'lag-free' experience, security updates, AI features, and a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix has launched its new budget smartphone, the Infinix Smart 10, in India. With a design resembling the iPhone 16, this device is priced at an attractive Rs 6,799, making it a compelling option in the under Rs 7,000 segment. The company promises a 'lag-free' experience for four years and security updates for the same period. The phone boasts Infinix's AI-powered features and a massive 5000mAh battery.

The Infinix Smart 10 is available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can choose from four color options: Iris Blue, Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, and Twilight Gold. The phone goes on sale exclusively via Flipkart starting August 2nd.

This entry-level smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The 700 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate ensure a smooth user experience. The phone's design resembles the premium iPhone 16, giving it a visually appealing edge in the budget segment.

The Infinix Smart 10 is powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 15-based XOS 15.1, making it one of the first phones in its price range to offer the latest Android version.

For photography, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor and a secondary lens. There's an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Infinix Smart 10 boasts an IP64 rating, offering dust and splash resistance – a rare feature in this price range.

With its modern design, large battery, AI features, and Android 15, the Infinix Smart 10 is set to raise the bar in the ultra-budget smartphone segment in India.