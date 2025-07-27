403
Survey indicates majority of Germans unhappy with Merz’s leadership
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing growing public dissatisfaction, with 56% of Germans disapproving of his leadership, according to a new INSA poll commissioned by Bild. Fewer than one-third of respondents still express support for his performance.
In early June, Merz’s approval rating stood at 36%, while 45% disapproved. The decline in public confidence has also impacted the governing coalition made up of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democrats, as nearly 60% of respondents are now dissatisfied with the coalition’s performance—up sharply from 44% last month.
The survey suggests that if an election were held this weekend, the CDU would receive 27% of the vote and the Social Democrats just 15%, leaving the coalition unable to secure a majority.
Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has gained ground and now polls only three percentage points behind the CDU.
Since assuming office in May, Merz has taken a firm stance on foreign policy, especially regarding Russia. His government pledged €5 billion ($5.6 billion) to support long-range weapons production for Ukraine and has not ruled out supplying missiles capable of reaching Moscow. Earlier this month, he declared that diplomatic efforts with Russia had been “exhausted,” drawing criticism from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for promoting confrontation.
At home, Merz’s focus on foreign military aid has sparked criticism. AfD co-chair Alice Weidel questioned the government’s priorities, arguing that taxpayer money is being funneled into weapons for Ukraine while pressing domestic issues remain unresolved.
