Australia, UK Sign Submarine Treaty
(MENAFN) Australia declared on Saturday that it has finalized a far-reaching agreement with the United Kingdom aimed at deepening their alliance under the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine initiative.
The new pact, a long-term commitment, is expected to significantly bolster defense cooperation between the two countries.
The treaty, signed by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and UK Defense Secretary John Healey in Geelong, Victoria, outlines a roadmap for collaboration spanning the next five decades.
This accord will guide joint efforts in various aspects of submarine development and defense strategy.
"This afternoon I met with the UK Secretary of State for Defence @JohnHealey_MP to sign The Geelong Treaty - a historic agreement between Australia and the United Kingdom that will enable us to collaborate closely to deliver AUKUS over the next fifty years," Marles stated on X.
He emphasized that "our close friendship with the United Kingdom is crucial for maintaining security and stability in our region and globally."
The newly signed accord encompasses "comprehensive cooperation" across multiple stages of the SSN-AUKUS submarine program.
These include the design, production, operation, maintenance, and eventual decommissioning of the submarines.
It also covers the training of personnel, establishment of infrastructure, and integration of necessary support systems.
Back in September 2021, the US, the UK, and Australia entered into the AUKUS partnership, which entails providing nuclear-powered submarines to Australia’s naval fleet.
This pact marked a major step in advancing Canberra's strategic capabilities.
In June, US President Donald Trump initiated a reassessment of the A$368 billion ($247 billion) AUKUS deal to evaluate its compatibility with his “America First” policy stance.
