403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MultiBank Group’s $MBG Utility Token Soars on First Day of Launch
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) UAE -- 23 July 2025 -- MultiBank Group, one of the world’s largest and most regulated financial derivatives institutions, saw its $MBG Utility Token triple in value within hours of launching on major international platforms. Pre-sale buyers had the opportunity to enter at the exclusive price of $0.35, with $MBG surging to $1 shortly after trading opened, underscoring intense demand for the Group’s landmark digital asset.
The $MBG Utility Token is now listed on leading global exchanges MEXC and Gate.io and is also available through MultiBank.io and Uniswap. The successful pre-sale and strong market debut mark a significant step in the Group’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, further enhancing its four-pillar ecosystem.
Delivering utility across a range of financial applications, $MBG stands apart from speculative tokens by being anchored in substantial real-world assets (RWA), supported by an average daily trading volume of $35 billion and $29 billion in audited holdings. A $440 million buyback and burn program, scheduled over four years, will contribute to stability and future growth.
MultiBank Group Chairman and Founder, Naser Taher, said: “The remarkable rise in $MBG’s value on its first day reflects the confidence investors have in our vision and the fundamentals behind our token. Such a response demonstrates the appetite for digital assets that are backed by transparency and robust regulatory standards across our platforms.”
The $MBG Utility Token spans several core areas within MultiBank Group. It is embedded in the Group’s flagship CFD business, which generated $362 million in revenue last year. Additionally, the token is incorporated into the forthcoming MEX Exchange, an institutional-grade crypto Electronic Communication Network (ECN) designed for large-scale liquidity aggregation and currently valued at $23.7 billion.
$MBG is also integrated with MultiBank.io’s real estate tokenization marketplace, developed in partnership with MAG Lifestyle Development through a $3 billion agreement to introduce premium properties such as the Ritz-Carlton Residences. Finally, it underpins MultiBank.io, the Group’s highly regulated crypto exchange and the main platform for $MBG market activity. The exchange enables spot trading, derivatives, and soon, future DeFi integrations.
For updates and more information, visit MultiBank Group's official channels.
The $MBG Utility Token is now listed on leading global exchanges MEXC and Gate.io and is also available through MultiBank.io and Uniswap. The successful pre-sale and strong market debut mark a significant step in the Group’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, further enhancing its four-pillar ecosystem.
Delivering utility across a range of financial applications, $MBG stands apart from speculative tokens by being anchored in substantial real-world assets (RWA), supported by an average daily trading volume of $35 billion and $29 billion in audited holdings. A $440 million buyback and burn program, scheduled over four years, will contribute to stability and future growth.
MultiBank Group Chairman and Founder, Naser Taher, said: “The remarkable rise in $MBG’s value on its first day reflects the confidence investors have in our vision and the fundamentals behind our token. Such a response demonstrates the appetite for digital assets that are backed by transparency and robust regulatory standards across our platforms.”
The $MBG Utility Token spans several core areas within MultiBank Group. It is embedded in the Group’s flagship CFD business, which generated $362 million in revenue last year. Additionally, the token is incorporated into the forthcoming MEX Exchange, an institutional-grade crypto Electronic Communication Network (ECN) designed for large-scale liquidity aggregation and currently valued at $23.7 billion.
$MBG is also integrated with MultiBank.io’s real estate tokenization marketplace, developed in partnership with MAG Lifestyle Development through a $3 billion agreement to introduce premium properties such as the Ritz-Carlton Residences. Finally, it underpins MultiBank.io, the Group’s highly regulated crypto exchange and the main platform for $MBG market activity. The exchange enables spot trading, derivatives, and soon, future DeFi integrations.
For updates and more information, visit MultiBank Group's official channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment