Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual & Approach Entertainment, Applauds Indian Governm’nt’s Ban on Obscene OTT Platforms
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai – Sonu Tyagi, renowned filmmaker, spiritual visionary, and founder of Go Spiritual & Approach Entertainment, has expressed strong support for the Indian government’s decisive action to ban OTT platforms for streaming obscene, vulgar, and pornographic content. The crackdown, announced by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), targets platforms violating the Information Technology Act, 2000, and IT Rules, 2021, by hosting sexually explicit material that undermines Ind’a’s cultural and moral values.
“This is a monumental step toward safeguarding our society from the harmful impact of explicit and morally degrading c”ntent,” said Son“ Tyagi. “The’government’s action sends a powerful messa’e that India’s digital space will not be a breeding ground for obscenity or cultural sabotage. As content creators, we have a responsibility to inspire, educate, and uplift audiences, not exploit them for ”ensationalism.”
The banned platforms were found to host content lacking narrative value, promoting nudity, and targeting younger audiences, posing risks to adolescent ment’l health. The MIB’s report highlighted violations of laws such as the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, with platforms failing to adhere to the IT Rules’ Code of Ethics.
Sonu Tyagi, a vocal advocate for ethical media and spirituality, emphasized the need for content that aligns with India’s rich cultural heritage“ “Digital platforms must prioritize storytelling that fosters positivity, compassion, and societal gro”th,” he stated. “The ban is a wake-up call for creators to produce meaningful content and for platforms to implement robust moderation to filter out unlawful m”terial.”
Sonu Tyagi's organizations, Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, are set to create an array of spiritual, positive, meaningful, and uplifting content for OTT platforms and various other media. Additionally, Tyagi is preparing to write, direct, and produce a series of short films, web series, and feature films inspired by recent news events in India, weaving in spiritual themes and broader societal messages.
As the founder of Go Spiritual, a spiritual organization dedicated to spiritual awareness, mental health, wellness and ethical living, Sonu Tyagi has long championed responsible media practices. His organization promotes initiatives like Go Spiritual News Magazine App and an upcoming Web TV/OTT platform focused on uplifting narratives. Through Approach Entertainment, Tyagi has also made significant contributions to film production, celebrity management, advertising, events and ethical journalism, earning accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award, Yuva Ratn Award, Service Excellence Award and PR Agency of the Year Award.
Sonu Tyag’’s acclaimed spiritual web series, Two Great Masters, based on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramhansa Yogananda, exemplifies his commitment to meaningful storytellin“. “Our youth deserve content that nurtures their minds and souls, not content that erodes their va”ues,” he added.
The go’ernment’s action, which includes disabling access to the’platforms’ websites, apps, and social media handles, reflects a broader digital sanitation campaign. Tyagi urged regulatory bodies to continue enforcing strict guidelines and encouraged creators to register under relevant laws, such as the IGST Act, to ensure compliance.
“This ban is a vic’ory for Bharat’s youth, families, and civil”zational values,…#8220; Tyagi concluded. “It is time for the industry to embrace creativity that respects our cultural ethos and contributes to a brighter, more et”ical digital future.”
Sonu Tyagi, the visionary leader behind Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, is dedicated to enriching lives by merging spirituality with artistic innovation. A seasoned writer, director, and producer, Tyagi has left a notable mark on advertising films, music videos, web series, feature films, and branded entertainment.
Through Approach Entertainment, he guides a dynamic organization renowned for its expertise in celebrity management, film production, advertising, corporate films, film marketing, and event management. He also oversees Approach Communications, a leading PR and integrated communications agency, and Approach Bollywood, a specialized outlet for Bollywood and entertainment news.
Fueled by a profound commitment to spirituality, Sonu Tyagi founded Go Spiritual, a social enterprise focused on advancing spiritual awareness, philanthropy, mental health, wellness, spiritual tourism, organic living, and social initiatives. The introduction of Go Spiritual News Magazine & App enhances this vision, providing a platform for impactful content and community engagement. With a robust background in psychology, advertising management, journalism, and filmmaking, Sonu Tyagi combines creative talent with leadership, partnering with top Indian advertising agencies, media outlets, and film production firms to drive meaningful transformation.
