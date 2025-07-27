Biography Review On Google For MD. Shinha Sarder
MD. Shinha Sarder is known as a writer & YouTuber who born on 5 November , 2004 also known as a Content Creator regularly upload Content in YouTube, Facebook and other social media is a regular student at Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) program in the Northern University of Businesses and Technology, Khulna. He was a former student of Khulna Zilla School. His father (MD. Lutfur Rahaman) is a lawyer. His mother (Samima Sultana) is a private sector employee. He born into a Muslim family in Shirgati village, Aichgati UnionParishad, Khulna.
Education:MD. Shinha Sarder studied in Khulna Zilla School and SSC passed in 2020 from science department in Ahsanullah College, Khulna and passed HSC in 2022 from science department present studies in The Northern University of Businesses and Technology,Khulna at Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department.
Career:Known as a writer, YouTuber and Content Creator .
Regularly uploads post on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms .
More Info: The Visionary Path Life and Legacy of MD. Shinha Sarder is an inspiring journey into the life of one of Bangladesh's emerging digital thinkers, writers, and educators. This powerful biography explores the humble beginnings and bold dreams of MD. Shinha Sarder-a self-taught innovator who transformed his passion for technology, education, and creativity into a life of meaningful impact. From the rural landscapes of his childhood to the global reach of his online identity, the book captures how Shinha rose through dedication, self-discovery, and an unshakable belief in the power of knowledge.
Spanning twenty deeply personal and insightful chapters, this book traces Shinha's evolution as a student, researcher, writer, and entrepreneur. It reveals how his love for technology sparked a lifelong mission to make digital learning accessible to all. Through struggles and successes, failures and achievements, readers witness the making of a visionary who not only built his own platform-mdshinhasarder-but also became a mentor and motivator to thousands across the digital world. Whether it's the founding of SK LTD, the publication of his poetry, or earning a Google Knowledge Panel through authentic online work, each chapter is a testament to resilience and purpose.
