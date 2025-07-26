NASA Prepares To Lay Off Nearly 4,000 Employees Under Federal Workforce Reduction Plan
Azernews reports, according to Bloomberg, up to 3,870 NASA staff may be let go under the plan. The agency has confirmed that the layoffs fall within the framework of the federal government's phased separation program scheduled for 2025.
NASA employees have been offered participation in the two-stage separation process. Based on current projections, the agency's total civilian workforce could shrink to approximately 14,000 once both phases are completed.
