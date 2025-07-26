Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NASA Prepares To Lay Off Nearly 4,000 Employees Under Federal Workforce Reduction Plan

NASA Prepares To Lay Off Nearly 4,000 Employees Under Federal Workforce Reduction Plan


2025-07-26 07:05:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) NASA is set to lay off thousands of employees as part of a delayed workforce reduction program, in line with the White House's broader initiative to scale back the number of federal employees.

Azernews reports, according to Bloomberg, up to 3,870 NASA staff may be let go under the plan. The agency has confirmed that the layoffs fall within the framework of the federal government's phased separation program scheduled for 2025.

NASA employees have been offered participation in the two-stage separation process. Based on current projections, the agency's total civilian workforce could shrink to approximately 14,000 once both phases are completed.

MENAFN26072025000195011045ID1109846731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search