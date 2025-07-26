Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tropicale Foods Recalls Certain Helados Mexico And La Michoacana Products Due To Undeclared Milk


2025-07-26 06:15:44
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read Announcement View Product Photos Summary Company Announcement Date: July 25, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared milk

Company Name: Tropicale Foods Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

La Michoacana, Helados Mexico

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Tropicale Foods of Ontario, CA is recalling certain Helados Mexico and La Michoacana products with specific best by dates, as detailed below because these products contain undeclared milk. Though these products include“cream” in the product ingredient lists, the common name“milk” is not declared. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Description BBD
LaMichoacana COCONUT (Single) 10/3/2026-5/3/2027
LaMichoacana STRAWBERRY (Single) 10/1/2026-5/16/2027
LaMichoacana BUBBLE GUM (Single) 4/7/2027-4/19/2027
LaMichoacana COOKIES AND CREAM (Single) 4/9/2027-4/11/2027
LaMichoacana MANGO (Single) 2/3/2027-4/8/2027
LaMichoacana 6 -PACK COCONUT 11/25/2026-4/12/2027
LaMichoacana 6-PACK STRAWBERRY 6/3/2026-6/17/2027
LaMichoacana 16-PACK VARIETY CREAM 3/14/2027 and 3/16/2027
LaMichoacana 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM 9/9/2026 -4/12/2027
LaMichoacana 6-PACK ROMPOPE 4/24/2027-7/14/2027
Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM 5/29/2026-06/24/2027

Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI CHOCOLATE

DIP VARIETY CREAM

12/17/2026-6/15/2027

Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI VARIETY

CREAM

12/31/2026-5/2/2027

Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI

CHOCOLATE DIP VARIETY CREAM

1/14/2027-6/18/2027

Product was distributed at retail locations nationwide. Pictures of the recalled products are below.

The company conducted an audit of all product labels, which led to this recall. One consumer illness has been reported to date.

Consumers who have the affected product should dispose of and not consume this product if allergic or sensitive to milk. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 909-563-3090 between 8 am and 5 pm pacific, Monday to Friday.

