Taiwan Deepens Semiconductor Cooperation With Europe
During the event, Lin presented certificates to 119 trainees from Bulgaria, Czechia, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that prominent guests included Cyryl Kozaczewski, director of the Polish Office in Taipei; David Steinke, representative of the Czech Economic and Cultural Office Taipei; Paulius Lukauskas, head of the Lithuanian Trade Representative Office; and Luigi Raffone, deputy director of Italian Trade Agency's Taipei Office; as well as Hou Tuo-hung, director general of Hsinchu City-based Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute.
Lin said that Taiwan, as a major stakeholder in the global chip-making industry, will continue to strengthen partnerships with European countries through talent cultivation, adding that the program is a starting point for mutual strategic cooperation. He further noted that Taiwan's technological power relies on professional exchange and global cooperation.
The minister encouraged more overseas learners to come to Taiwan for further study, internships or work in the domestic semiconductor enterprises and thanked the TSRI for smoothly implementing the initiative.
According to the MOFA, the ministry has been organising the short-term training sessions since 2022 as a way to cement the Taiwan-Europe semiconductor supply chain and enhance reciprocal industrial development, adding that 348 students or specialists have participated in the curriculum since the program's inception.
The MOFA pledged to continue collaboration with Europe in technology and industry to jointly advance global prosperity.
