Dubai: Accident On E311 Near Manama Bridge Traffic Delays Expected

2025-07-26 02:17:54
Dubai Police issued a traffic advisory on Saturday (July 26) following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).

The congestion is expected before the Manama Bridge heading towards Sharjah.

The warning was posted on the authority's official X account, urging drivers to remain cautious and alert while navigating the affected stretch of the road.

While details about the accident itself were not immediately released - including the number of vehicles involved or any potential injuries - the traffic build-up serves as a reminder of the importance of staying alert while behind the wheel.

