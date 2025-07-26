Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Authorities Detected Three Foreign Citizens Working In Panama Without Required Work Permits -


2025-07-26 02:05:45
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel), in coordination with the National Immigration Service (SNM), the Ministry of Health (Minsa), and the National Police, carried out an inspection operation in commercial premises in the Panama Norte sector, as part of its actions to ensure compliance with labor and immigration regulations in the country. During the day, authorities detected three foreign citizens working without the required work permits, in violation of current legislation. According to the institution, the corresponding administrative process was opened and the respective sanctions were applied.

Search