403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Authorities Detected Three Foreign Citizens Working In Panama Without Required Work Permits -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel), in coordination with the National Immigration Service (SNM), the Ministry of Health (Minsa), and the National Police, carried out an inspection operation in commercial premises in the Panama Norte sector, as part of its actions to ensure compliance with labor and immigration regulations in the country. During the day, authorities detected three foreign citizens working without the required work permits, in violation of current legislation. According to the institution, the corresponding administrative process was opened and the respective sanctions were applied.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment