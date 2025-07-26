Yuzvendra Chahal's Dreamy Birthday Surprise In London
A group of dancers performed for him, leaving the cricketer stunned and emotional. Chahal, who turned 35 on July 23, shared a video of the celebration on Instagram and revealed that it was his first-ever birthday surprise in 30 years.
“Hum ladko ki kabhi kabhi puri life bhi nikal jati hai bina birthday celebrate kare. This is my first birthday surprise in 3 decades and probably the craziest! And the world was spinning when all of this was happening! Numb. Grateful. Overwhelmed. Hope we all get friends who make such efforts to make us smile. Meanwhile I am still trying to digest this fact that this HAPPENED IN REAL,” Chahal wrote.
(We boys sometimes spend our entire lives without ever celebrating our birthday. This is my first birthday surprise in 30 years and probably the craziest! I felt like the world was spinning when all of this was happening. I'm numb, grateful, overwhelmed, and I hope we all find friends who make such efforts to bring a smile to our faces. Meanwhile, I am still trying to digest the fact that this actually happened!)
Though Chahal hasn't represented India since August 2023, he continues to be active in domestic cricket and the IPL. He was recently spotted in London with his rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, which added to the buzz around his birthday celebrations.
Chahal's latest competitive matches were for Northamptonshire in the County Championship, where he picked up four wickets against Kent in the first innings but went wicketless in the second. He had a similar outcome against Middlesex.
In IPL 2025, Chahal played an important role for the Punjab Kings, claiming 16 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.87.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment