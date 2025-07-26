Block AI Labs Empowers Startups With Affordable, AI-Driven Software Development From U.S. And Colombia
Leveraging Medellín's rising tech talent and bilingual support, Block AI Labs delivers smart solutions for global startups.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Block AI Labs, founded by tech entrepreneurs Daniel and David Shnader, is transforming the way startups access high-quality software development by combining U.S. leadership with top-tier engineering talent in Medellín, Colombia. The company specializes in affordable, full-stack development and AI integration services, supporting emerging startups across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and other global tech hubs.
By leveraging Medellín's fast-growing digital nomad and IT community, Block AI Labs delivers powerful, scalable software solutions with bilingual (English and Spanish) support. This cross-border model ensures seamless collaboration, fast turnaround times, and access to global expertise - all at a startup-friendly price point.
Block AI Labs is the driving force behind several innovative AI-based platforms, including:
-
PlatformConnection – AI voice assistant and chatbot automation tools
RankTitan – AI-powered local SEO and social media automation
Toolbooks – Bookkeeping and tax return software for freelancers and solopreneurs
UndisputedPay – Fintech solution for automated credit card dispute resolution and identity verification
With a focus on innovation, communication, and execution, Block AI Labs helps startups go from idea to launch faster, smarter, and more efficiently. The company's international footprint, bilingual team, and proven track record make it a trusted development partner for founders and innovators around the world.
SOURCE Block AI Labs
