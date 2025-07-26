TDECU and C.J. Stroud Kick Off New Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on TDECU's existing partnership with the Houston Texans, TDECU announced a multi-year partnership with quarterback C.J. Stroud on Saturday, July 26. Stroud will serve as a brand ambassador for the credit union.

“Partnering with TDECU felt like the right move,” said Stroud.“Managing finances is a big part of life off the field, and I've learned a lot about the importance of making smart decisions. What I appreciate about this partnership is that it's not just about business; it's about helping others get access to the tools and support they need. I'm excited to work with a team that understands the value of long-term planning and doing things the right way.”

Starting this preseason, Stroud will be featured in TDECU's new brand campaign, which will showcase the partnership's launch.

“This partnership represents a significant next step for TDECU,” said Isaac Johnson, TDECU President and CEO.“As a company, we are dedicated to empowering our members and fostering growth within our communities. Our partnership with C.J. Stroud not only strengthens our connection with our members but also enhances our service to the Houston area and beyond. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with the Houston Texans and align with a player who shares our commitment to excellence, leadership, and community impact. Go Texans!”

TDECU and Stroud are committed to giving back to our communities. In alignment with this collaboration, the TDECU Cares Foundation donated $30,000 to the C . J . Stroud Foundation , a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that supports single mothers, low-income families, and youths in sports.

"At the CJ Stroud Foundation, we believe when you empower a mother, you uplift an entire family, said C.J. Stroud Foundation President Kimberly Stroud.“This partnership with TDECU Cares Foundation allows us to provide critical financial education and resources to single mothers across Greater Houston-helping them build stability, confidence, and brighter futures for themselves and their children. We're incredibly grateful for TDECU's investment in this work and in the families we serve."

The TDECU Cares Foundation embodies the credit union's commitment to supporting financial education, creating tailored health and well-being programs that remove financial barriers, and fostering economic growth through community enrichment initiatives.

