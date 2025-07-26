403
Multiple Drones Circle Above Gaza-Bound Aid Vessel
(MENAFN) The Freedom Flotilla Coalition confirmed late Friday that multiple drones were spotted flying over the Gaza-bound aid vessel Handala, sparking renewed fears of a potential interception by Israel or NATO forces.
“In the past 45 minutes, 16 drones were seen flying above the Handala, some in pairs, some directly over the vessel,” the coalition stated in a Telegram message.
French National Assembly member Gabrielle Cathala, one of the 21 international activists aboard, shared an alarming voice message titled "Day 6," warning of a potential raid in the coming hours or by morning.
"We are united, in full solidarity, and prepared. Drones have begun to appear. If Wi-Fi is cut, strange things can happen. Do not worry about us. Think about the Palestinians. They are suffering. The genocide they are enduring is far worse than any risk we face here," she said.
Earlier this week, the coalition reported a two-hour communication blackout with the Handala, during which multiple drones were detected circling the vessel. While contact was eventually restored, the heightened drone activity has reignited concerns about possible intervention.
A previous statement from the coalition added, "All contact with our crew on Handala was lost, and several drones were spotted nearby. This could mean they have been intercepted or attacked."
The Handala set sail from the Italian port of Syracuse on July 13, making final preparations at Gallipoli between July 15 and 20. Carrying vital supplies such as baby formula, food, and medicine, the ship resumed its journey on July 20 with 21 civilians onboard. The unarmed crew is acting under international maritime and humanitarian law.
Currently en route to the Gaza Strip, the mission aims to break Israel’s blockade and deliver essential aid to those in dire need.
