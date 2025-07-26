ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) CEO Shares Company Vision On Techmediawire Podcast



Middle-market companies do not have a great agency partner or solution that brings together essential services for them, notes CEO Claude Zdanow

ONAR owns two different agencies that operate in the ecommerce and healthcare space; the company is also in the process of buying additional agencies The company charges per managed platform, such as Google, Facebook, Snapchat, etc., with unlimited creative and unlimited ad spend

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

The latest episode of the TechMediaWire Podcast delivers a compelling conversation with Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) , who discusses the company's mission to empower middle-market firms with AI-driven marketing solutions (ibn/luLHv ). ONAR is a leading marketing technology company and agency network serving clients worldwide under Zdanow's leadership.

During the interview, Zdanow provided deep insight into ONAR's strategic business model, noting that ONAR owns and operates businesses that help middle-market companies generate revenue online. Specifically, Zdanow explained, ONAR owns two different agencies that operate in the ecommerce and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONAR Holding Corp. are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN