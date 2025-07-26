Swiss Households Faced 21 Minutes Of Power Outages In 2024

Deutsch de 21 Minuten Stromunterbruch pro Endkunde im Jahr 2024 Original Read more: 21 Minuten Stromunterbruch pro Endkunde im Jahr 202

MENAFN - Swissinfo) End customers experienced an average of 21 minutes of interruption of electricity supply in 2024. This resulted in 0.34 power outages per capita. The duration of electricity interruptions increased by three minutes compared to the previous year. This content was published on July 25, 2025 - 14:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Switzerland continues to be one of the countries with the highest quality of electricity supply in Europe, as the Electricity Commission (Elcom), the independent state supervisory authority in the electricity sector, announced in its newsletter on Friday. The Alpine nation is on a par with Denmark, Germany and Luxembourg.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox .

Of the 21 minutes of power interruption per end consumer in 2024, 11 minutes were planned and 10 were unplanned. Of the average number of 0.34 power outages per capita, 0.16 were planned and 0.18 occured unexpectedly.

The planned interruptions to the power supply were for system maintenance. The causes of unplanned power outages ranged from natural disasters to operational factors such as short circuits, overloads or external influences such as civil engineering work and human error.

More More Switzerland among world's most expensive for household electricity

This content was published on Jun 21, 2025 According to a study by the comparison site Verivox, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, Switzerland came in tenth out of 143 countries.

Read more: Switzerland among world's most expensive for household electricit