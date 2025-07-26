Swiss Households Faced 21 Minutes Of Power Outages In 2024
Switzerland continues to be one of the countries with the highest quality of electricity supply in Europe, as the Electricity Commission (Elcom), the independent state supervisory authority in the electricity sector, announced in its newsletter on Friday. The Alpine nation is on a par with Denmark, Germany and Luxembourg.
Of the 21 minutes of power interruption per end consumer in 2024, 11 minutes were planned and 10 were unplanned. Of the average number of 0.34 power outages per capita, 0.16 were planned and 0.18 occured unexpectedly.
