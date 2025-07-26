Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Households Faced 21 Minutes Of Power Outages In 2024

2025-07-26 05:49:36
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) End customers experienced an average of 21 minutes of interruption of electricity supply in 2024. This resulted in 0.34 power outages per capita. The duration of electricity interruptions increased by three minutes compared to the previous year. This content was published on July 25, 2025 - 14:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Switzerland continues to be one of the countries with the highest quality of electricity supply in Europe, as the Electricity Commission (Elcom), the independent state supervisory authority in the electricity sector, announced in its newsletter on Friday. The Alpine nation is on a par with Denmark, Germany and Luxembourg.

Of the 21 minutes of power interruption per end consumer in 2024, 11 minutes were planned and 10 were unplanned. Of the average number of 0.34 power outages per capita, 0.16 were planned and 0.18 occured unexpectedly.

The planned interruptions to the power supply were for system maintenance. The causes of unplanned power outages ranged from natural disasters to operational factors such as short circuits, overloads or external influences such as civil engineering work and human error.

