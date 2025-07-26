Far East Hospitality Strengthens Its Presence In Japan With Two New Hotels In Osaka

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Group enters Osaka with two Far East Village Hotels in Namba South and Honmachi districts, reinforcing its commitment to double its footprint to 2000 rooms in Japan.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2025 – Far East Hospitality has announced its continued expansion in Japan with the introduction of the Far East Village brand in Osaka. The openings of Far East Village Hotel Osaka, Namba South, and Far East Village Hotel Osaka, Honmachi, represent a significant milestone in the Group's growth strategy – to double its footprint to 2,000 rooms within the next five years across Japan's key gateway cities of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Fukuoka.

“Far East Hospitality's expansion into Osaka is a pivotal step towards our five-year goal of expanding to 2,000 rooms in Japan. We are focused on strengthening the Far East Village brand in the country's key cities, particularly those with vibrant business and leisure appeal. We're excited to embrace the richness of Japan's culture and bring our 'Live Like a Local' philosophy to life, inviting travellers to engage meaningfully with what Japan has to offer. To fulfil this, we're pleased to partner Anglo Capital Group as they expand into Osaka. With our combined expertise and commitment to authentic hospitality, we look forward to delivering memorable guest experiences and unlocking full potential of these properties,” said Mr. Mark Rohner, Chief Operating Officer of Far East Hospitality.

“Our entry into the Osaka market through the acquisition of two centrally located hotels and our partnership with Far East Hospitality for their management marks an exciting milestone in the continued growth of our hotel portfolio. Osaka's dynamic tourism landscape and strategic location make it an ideal addition to our expanding presence in Japan. We look forward to working with Far East Hospitality to deliver exceptional guest experiences and further strengthen our footprint in key locations across Japan,” said Benjamin Cho, Principal of Anglo Fortune Capital Group.

Accelerating Growth in Japan

Far East Hospitality made its entry into Japan in July 2020 with the opening of Far East Village Hotel Tokyo Ariake, followed by Far East Village Hotel Yokohama in June 2021. Despite global travel restrictions due to the pandemic, the Group maintained expansion momentum, opening its third property in 2023, Far East Village Hotel Tokyo Asakusa. With these two new Osaka hotels, Far East Hospitality is now operating five hotels in five years since its entry into Japan.

These milestone openings reaffirm the Group's commitment to delivering purpose-driven, culturally grounded hospitality while expanding its regional presence in a competitive and high-potential market.

Confidence in a Rebounding Market

Japan's tourism sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience and recovery since the pandemic. In Tokyo alone, international visitor arrivals between January and October 2023 were approximately 12 times higher, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by over 34%[1]. The rebound continued into 2024, with Japan welcoming a record-breaking 36.9 million international visitors, a 47.1% increase from 2023.[2]

This strong performance has fuelled Far East Hospitality's optimism to scale in Japan, where rising inbound demand and evolving traveller preferences of personalised, authentic, and meaningful experiences when choosing travel destinations[3] align closely with the Group's offerings.

Live Like a Local in the Heart of Osaka

Suitable for both leisure and business travellers, Far East Village Hotel Osaka, Namba South is a 77-room hotel located in the vibrant Oku-Namba neighbourhood, just south of Osaka's bustling Namba district. Within walking distance of key attractions like Namba Yasaka Shrine and Dotonbori, the hotel's proximity to Daikokucho and Namba Stations also provides seamless access to the wider Kansai region.

Far East Village Hotel Osaka, Honmachi has 165 rooms, and serves as an ideal gateway to Osaka's blend of modernity and rich cultural heritage. Situated in the central business district of Chuo-ku, just steps from the iconic Osaka Castle, the hotel offers easy access to popular landmarks such as Osaka-jo Park and the historic Minami district.

Delivering Purposeful Hospitality

Far East Hospitality offers distinct experiences through personalised service that sets it apart in its category. By fostering a culture of genuine care, attention to detail, and using positive feedback to empower staff, guests are ensured that every stay is thoughtful and memorable. The Village brand's signature 'Live Like a Local' philosophy encourages guests to immerse themselves into each destination's cultural fabric, whether through everyday interactions with neighbourhood shops and eateries or specially curated activities.

Guests can explore Osaka with its signature Village Passport, an exclusive and curated insider guide featuring local tips on attractions, dining and exciting experiences around the area. These locally rooted touchpoints create meaningful stays that reflect the character of each precinct.

